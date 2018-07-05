Van Buren Township begins second year of summer youth jobs

The Van Buren Township summer youth job program, now in its second year, has selected 24 student interns, ages 14-18, for temporary jobs within the township’s municipal sectors.

The program is called THE REAL, which stands for “Revealing Exceptionally Amazing Leaders.”

Designed to provide interns with the opportunity to develop marketable skills in a real-work environment, THE REAL offers employment placements within three distinct roles: camp counselors in training, community ambassadors, and junior organizational assistants.

Throughout the program, interns will attend weekly career-training sessions, development lectures, and tours hosted by representatives from local businesses and major companies including DTE Energy – Natural Gas and Electric Utilities, Wayne County Airport Authority, Waste Management – Recycling and Landfills, U.S. Ecology – Environmental Services and the fire tech program at Schoolcraft College Academy Training Center.

Participation in the summer youth job program will give youth a chance to use their project-management and leadership skills in the cardboard boat building challenge, as well as attendance at the MHA Young Professionals Day at COBO Center in Detroit later this summer.

From a news release sent by the Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority.