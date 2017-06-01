Van Buren Public Schools seek applicants for school board seat

UPDATE — Due to the May 22 resignation of a board member before the expiration of her term (which is Dec. 31, 2018), Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education needs to fill her seat for the remainder of the term. The board has just 30 days to fill her seat.

If you are a resident of the school district interested in filling this vacancy, fill out the information on an application form and submit to the superintendent’s office no later than 4 p.m. Friday, June 2.

The applications will be reviewed by the school board at a 7 p.m., June 5 special meeting and interviews held at 7 p.m. June 6 at a special meeting. The previously announced June 7 will not be held.

If there are just a small number of applicants, the interviews will be set at the June 5 meeting and the June 6 meeting also will not be held.

A decision will be made at the June 12 regular board meeting.

Application forms are available at the superintendent’s office and on the district website. For more information, call the superintendent’s office at (734) 697-9123.