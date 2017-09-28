Van Buren Eagles set Diabetes Fund Raiser for Saturday, Nov. 4

The Van Buren Eagles #3996 will host a Diabetes Fund Raiser from 5 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The event, which is open to the public, will feature a buffet-style dinner and live music by “Rocky Fortune,” along with raffles and auctions.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and are available at the Van Buren Eagles or online at www.foe3996.com . All proceeds will benefit the Diabetes Research Center at the University of Iowa.

Those with questions may call John or Toni Watkins at (734) 340-8069 or the Van Buren Eagles at (734) 699-8836.

The Eagles’ location is 9961 Beck Road, Van Buren Township.