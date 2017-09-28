Upcoming Guinness World Record event gets support from Carhartt

Yankee Air Museum announced last week that it has gained support from Dearborn-based Carhartt in its effort to reclaim the Guinness World Record for the Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Rosie the Riveter.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, thousands of Rosies are expected to descend on Ypsilanti to participate in the event.

“This is huge!” said Kevin Walsh, Executive Director of Yankee Air Museum. “Carhartt is a name synonymous with quality workwear the likes of which made Rosie the Riveter emblematic of the Arsenal of Democracy during World War II. Having Carhartt as the top sponsor of the Rosie World Record event bolsters our financial ability and confidence to crush the old record. We are very thankful.”

Since 2016, the Yankee Air Museum has allowed the Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, CA, to hold the coveted record. Walsh says that generosity will end soon now that Carhartt has stepped up to support the return of the record to its rightful home in Michigan.

Earlier this year, Carhartt honored hardworking women with a special “All Hail Mom, All Hail the Carhartt Woman” video as part of its Mother’s Day campaign. Rosie the Riveter was featured during the campaign, and parts of the video were filmed at the Willow Run Bomber Plant. You can watch All Hail the Carhartt Woman at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6g0ktm7EoaI

“This local event is a testament to how Rosie the Riveter continues to influence so many people more than 70 years after she originally inspired millions,” said Brian Bennett, vice president of brand creative at Carhartt. “Dating back to the 1940s and beyond, Carhartt has made workwear for hardworking women who can build or fix anything. We’re incredibly honored to support an event that celebrates such an important piece of our country’s heritage.”

The primary mission of any museum is to preserve history, and the Rosie legacy begins at historic Willow Run, site of the B-24 Bomber Plant where Rose Will Monroe, the original Rosie the Riveter worked with thousands of other women.

On the second Saturday in October, Yankee Air Museum aims to reclaim the World Record. With anticipated crowds of more than 5,000, the event will be held at Eastern Michigan University’s Convocation Center, 799 N. Hewitt, Ypsilanti, Michigan 48197. The event is free, and online pre-registration is encouraged at http://www.yankeeairmuseum.org/rosie-world-record. The celebration begins at 9 a.m., and Rosies must arrive by 11 a.m. to be counted in the official gathering. Participants of all ages are welcome.

The Guinness World Record group maintains strict standards, making it important for those who wish to be counted to wear the correct costume. The official costume must contain the following four items:

1. Red, polka dot bandanna (not paisley)

2. Dark blue jumpsuit OR dark blue pants and work shirt

3. Red soccer-style socks

4. Dark work shoes (no high heels, sandals, or open toes)

Cloth for bandannas can be purchased from leading fabric stores (ask for a pattern called “lipstick”). Dark blue jumpsuits, work shirts, and pants can be ordered online at Carhartt.com or purchased at major retailers. Red soccer-style socks can be purchased at most sporting goods stores. Bandannas and socks can also be purchased at the Yankee Air Museum gift shop.

“The Rosie World Record event promises to be a great time of historic proportions,” said Walsh. “No one should miss it!”

About Yankee Air Museum

Established in 1981, the Yankee Air Museum is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. The museum works to positively excite kids and stimulate interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) to help meet the challenges facing America. The Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sundays. Yankee Air Museum proudly presents the Thunder Over Michigan air show each year, and in 2017, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels returned on Labor Day weekend. Visit www.yankeeairmuseum.org to discover more about the museum, its events, and how it is working to preserve local history with the SavetheBomberPlant campaign. For more information, call (734) 483-4030.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, MI, with more than 5,000 associates worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company’s founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com and follow @CarharttNews on Twitter.