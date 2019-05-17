Unlicensed Canton teen charged with murder in fatal VBT accident

Micaiah Carlin Minor, 17, of Canton Township, was arraigned by video on Saturday at 34th District Court on a charge of second-degree murder following a head-on collision.

A plea of not-guilty was entered and bond was set at $50,000/10%. Van Buren Township Police Lt. Ken Floro said Minor’s preliminary exam was scheduled for 9 a.m. May 29 at the court.

Minor was said to be driving without a license and speeding southbound on Belleville Road at Ecorse Road in Van Buren Township at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, when he drove through a red light.

Police said he crossed over the double-yellow line into northbound traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle just south of Ecorse.

The driver of the other vehicle, John Robert McElreath, 64, of Van Buren Township, was found in his vehicle in an open grass field. He was taken by Huron Valley Ambulance to a local hospital where he died.

Minor also was hospitalized with injuries from the crash.