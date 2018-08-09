Two men safe after hit-and-run accident on Belleville Lake Saturday

At 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Trevor Fountain, 36, of Van Buren Township was out fishing on Belleville Lake with his best friend, his brother in law, in Trevor’s dad’s fishing boat.

Suddenly, a fast boat, with lights on, roared up and plowed into the middle of the 16-foot fishing craft, throwing the two men into the lake. The fast boat turned off its lights and raced east without stopping to find out if the men were OK.

Fountain said they cannot describe the boat that hit them because it was dark and it turned off its lights after the crash.

On Monday, Fountain said he is still skaken by the sudden crash and has been having headaches. He said he jumped into the water while the boat launched over their two seats in the boat.

His brother in law, from Ypsilanti, lurched forward, but the front of their boat jerked upwards and hit him in the face, giving him a bloody lip.

Fountain said a lady and her husband towed their boat with a hole ripped in it to their dock and they put it on a lift for the night so it wouldn’t sink. This was nine houses down from the DNR launch, Fountain said.

Fountain said they were on the north side of the lake going west and the other boat was on the wrong side for going east.

Fountain said they called Van Buren Police and since the fleeing boat was heading east, police hurried to Sandy’s Marina, which closes at 10 p.m., to inspect incoming craft for damages.

It took them a few minutes to get there and Fountain said the boat may have come in before they got there.

Or, it could have docked in other private docks along the lake, between the DNR launch and Sandy’s, Fountain said. He said his boat barely fits under the Haggerty Road bridge into Edison Lake, so he knows they couldn’t have gone that far.

“If we didn’t jump out, we would have been killed,” Fountain said.

He said at first it looked like the big boat would miss them, but it seemed to turn toward them and he wonders if that was on purpose.

They found the lady who rescued the two and with her husband towed their boat to shore is Julie Carpenter Guzniczak, who took pictures of the damaged boat and put it on the Belleville Van Buren Sumpter Community Facebook page with a description of the incident.

She said the accident happened on Belleville Lake between Potter Drive and Harmony Lane.

Van Buren Township Public Safety Director Greg Laurain said police are looking for an off-white colored boat with damage to the right side and underneath. He said there is no other description and there is little to go by. Those with information are asked to call (734) 699-8930.

“There are people on the lake who are not very nice,” said Thomas A. Fountain of Sumpter Township, Trevor’s father and owner of the special fishing boat that was damaged.

“We don’t need people out here that are so uncaring that they would leave the scene of an accident not knowing if the people they hit were thrown from the vessel unconscious and drowning,” wrote Guzniczak on the Facebook Page. “So, if you see someone with front-end damage to their boat, please let the Van Buren Police Department know …”

Also on the Facebook Page a person commented that he was giving the guy responsible a day to turn himself in and if he didn’t he would inform the police. Fountain said he left a message pointing out the comment to Officer Mark Buxton who is investigating the case.