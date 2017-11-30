Trustee Frazier lectures Supervisor McNamara on ignoring board

Trustee Sherry Frazier started off the Nov. 21 regular meeting of the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees with a scolding for Supervisor Kevin McNamara.

She pointed out that the minutes of the Oct. 16 work/study meeting and the Oct. 17 regular meeting were up for approval that night.

She said the minutes show that at the Oct. 16 meeting the item of buying a truck for the building inspector to drive was discussed and board members agreed a regular cab was all that was needed. She said it was discussed that a pickup or even a car would be fine. She suggested maybe Deputy Clerk Joanne Montgomery made an error, but Trustee Frazier sounded like that wasn’t likely.

That part of the minutes of the Oct. 16 meeting read: “Discussion on the purchase of one 2018 Ford F-150 XL Extended Cab from Atchinson Ford in the amount of $25,103.16. Three quotes were received and Atchinson Ford was the lowest in accordance with the Township purchasing policy 5% discount for local vendors. Board members discussed an extended cab vs. a regular cab and bed length reaching a conclusion that a regular cab would be sufficient. A new quote will be secured reflecting the change order. The truck will be assigned to the Building Official in the Developmental Services Department.”

Then, on Oct. 17, it was on the agenda as an extended cab truck and it was passed 4-3.

According to the minutes of the Oct. 17 meeting: “Budd moved, Wright seconded to approve the purchase of one 2018 Ford F-150 XL Extended Cab from Atchinson Ford in the amount of $25,103.16. Three quotes were received and Atchinson Ford was the lowest in accordance with the Township purchasing policy 5% discount for local vendors. The truck will be assigned to the Building Official in the Developmental Services Department and eventually transferred to the fleet pool. Board members opposing felt a consensus on the cab size and bed length had been reached during the Work Study Session and an ‘upgraded’ vehicle was not necessary. Following several Board member comments Miller moved to call the question, Martin seconded. Roll Call vote. Yeas: McNamara, Budd, Wright, Frazier, Martin, Miller and White. Motion Carried. The vote on the motion was taken. Roll Call Vote. Yeas: McNamara, Budd, Wright and Martin. Nays: Frazier, Miller and White. Motion carried.”

“Mr. McNamara said others came to him and thought it should be changed,” Trustee Frazier said. “The minutes back up that change. McNamara said the director came to him. The directors are running the show,” she said.

Frazier said the motion was passed to buy an extended cab for the building inspector to drive around in. She said if something changes in what is expected at a meeting, the board members should be informed instead of being ambushed.

“It’s an unfortunate incident and I hope it never happens again,” Frazier said.

McNamara replied, “That’s old news. Four people voted on it.”

“I hope it never happens again,” Frazier repeated.

“I don’t regret a single solitary thing,” McNamara replied.