Tree cutting leads to wires falling, fires, power outages in area

At about 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, Davey’s Tree Service was cutting tree limbs for DTE in an area along Martinsville Road between the railroad track and E. Huron River Drive, when a limb fell on two primary lines.

Van Buren Township Fire Chief David McInally said that this over energized the line and overheated a fuse in a house, causing a fire.

And this over-energized downed line went down the road to the Savage and Martinsville corner where it fell on some brush, parked cars, and debris and set a house on fire.

Chief McInally said it was 20 to 25 minutes before DTE could turn off the electricity so they couldn’t use water on the fire. He said the two men cutting trees were in the tree when the primary lines fell and couldn’t come down until the power was off so they waited in the tree.

No one was injured in the incident, he said. The VBT Fire Department also was able to handle a medical run during this time.

Chief McInally said DTE was checking houses along Martinsville to see if there was other damage.

Electrical service was interrupted to parts of the city of Belleville, said Belleville Police Chief David Robinson and a Nixle alert was sent out. Service was restored at about 6 p.m.