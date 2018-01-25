Tony Burroughs to speak at WCCCD VBT campus on Feb. 7

Tony Burroughs, an internationally known genealogist, will speak at Wayne County Community College District’s Van Buren Township campus, 9555 Haggerty Road, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 7.

He also will speak from 10 to 11:30 a.m. earlier that day at the WCCCD Downtown Campus, 801 West Fort Street, Detroit.

Burrough’s appearance is part of the Global Conversations Speaker Series.

He is the founder and CEO of the Center for Black Genealogy and is an internationally known genealogist who taught genealogy at Chicago State University for 25 years.

Burroughs researched Olympic Gold Medal sprint champion Michael Johnson’s family history and consulted on the Rev. Al Sharpton-Strom Thurmond genealogy, the Oprah Winfrey genealogy, African American Lives2, The Real Family of Jesus, and consulted with the Chicago Public Schools, New York Public Schools, Chicago City Colleges, and Ancestry.com .

For more information, contact the Division of Student Services at (313) 496-2634 or visit www.wcccd.edu .