Things to do at the Metroparks in January

Mug for the Birds

Saturday, Jan. 12 — 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.; Lake Erie Marshlands Museum, Brownstown

Do you ever look into your yard and wonder how you can attract more birds, or maybe just help them through the winter? This family-friendly craft, up-cycles some of your old coffee or tea cups into feeders for your back yard. Join us and learn how to make a healthy, natural food source for your backyard birds! This is a B.Y.O.M. (Bring Your Own Mug) program. $3 child, $5 adult.

Pre-register at (734) 379-5020 or email kevin.arnold@metroparks.com

www.metroparks.com

Drop-in Owl Pellet Dissecting Day

Sunday, Jan. 13 –10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lake Erie Marshlands Museum, Brownstown.

Stop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and learn about owls, owl pellets, and get your very own owl pellet dissection kit. Our staff will help you work through the pellet to discover what the owl had for lunch, and we will attempt to put the skeleton of the animal back together. $5 per pellet.

Pre-register at (734) 379-5020 or email kevin.arnold@metroparks.com

www.metroparks.com

Knitting in Nature: Sharing Stitches

Saturday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. Oakwoods Nature Center, Flat Rock.

From beginner to expert, let’s get together, relax, knit, crochet, teach and learn. Have a cup of coffee and a treat or two and make some new friends! This is not a class on knitting or crocheting. This is a monthly gathering of people who love

to knit and crochet and want to “share stitches.” Donation appreciated.

Pre-register at 734-782-3956.

www.metroparks.com

Afternoon Bonfire and S’mores

Saturday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. Oakwoods Nature Center, Flat Rock.

Join us around the bonfire for some S’mores as we tell some tales about animals, people and places from the area. We will also enjoy the tasty bonfire treat, S’mores! $5 adult, $3 child

Pre-register at (734) 782-3956 or email kevin.arnold@metroparks.com

www.metroparks.com

Erie Ice Daze

Saturday, Jan. 19 & Sunday, Jan. 20 — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lake Erie Marshlands Museum, Brownstown

Join us for a two-day celebration of winter fun, combining traditional outdoor activities such as snowsnake and atlatl throwing, with some comfortable indoor crafting, fly-tying, flint-knapping and live dulcimer music performed by the Silver Strings Dulcimer Society. Don’t forget the bonfire on Saturday night! It’s just the thing to keep the winter chill away. $2.

Pre-register at (734) 379-5020 or email kevin.arnold@metroparks.com

www.metroparks.com

Ice Daze Hoot Hike & Bonfire

Sunday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. Lake Erie Marshlands Museum, Brownstown .

After enjoying the day’s activities at Ice Daze, join us for a quick program on some of the owl species found in Michigan at various times of year; then we will hit the trail in search of some owls. After the hike, relax around the bonfire and enjoy some hot cocoa and s’mores. $2

Pre-register at (734) 379-5020 or email kevin.arnold@metroparks.com

www.metroparks.com

Outdoor Survival Camp for Kids

Saturday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oakwoods Nature Center, Flat Rock.

Shelter-building, fire-starting, and many more topics will be covered during this fun, hands-on camp. Test your skills against whatever Mother Nature throws at us this day! Dress for the weather, we will spend time both inside and out. Don’t forget to bring a lunch! $30; ages 8-14.

Pre-register at (734) 782-3956 or email kevin.arnold@metroparks.com

www.metroparks.com

Crafty Critters Workshop: “Cones and Corns in Nature”

Saturday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. Oakwoods Nature Center, Flat Rock .

Like the squirrels in the woods, we have been busy hoarding, too — crafting supplies, that is. Come out and relax at our pinecone- and acorn-themed craft workshop. Get inspired by nature and join us to get crafty. $5

Pre-register at (734) 379-5020 or email kevin.arnold@metroparks.com

www.metroparks.com

Tooth, Fang & Claw: A Predator’s Life

Saturday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. Oakwoods Nature Center, Flat Rock

Join us to learn the incredible features that predators must have to survive. From the powerful jaws of the canines, to the piercing talons of the owls, discover the everyday challenges predators face. $3 child, $5 adult

Pre-register at (734) 782-3956 or email kevin.arnold@metroparks.com

www.metroparks.com

LENS CAP

Sunday, Jan. 27, 2 p.m. Lake Erie Marshlands Museum, Brownstown

Join us for a photo exploration of the Metroparks and beyond through images that have been submitted by photographers just like you. You submit them and we’ll make sense of them! For details on how to participate, contact the Marshlands Museum. Everybody is welcome, even if you didn’t submit anything!

Pre-register at (734) 379-5020 Email: paul.cypher@metroparks.com

Donation greatly appreciated.

www.metroparks.com

Homeschool Thursday

Thursday, Jan. 31, at 1 p.m. Oakwoods Nature Center, Flat Rock

In this month’s homeschool program, we will learn about animals and their homes. Join us to search for animal-made homes and structures. Dress for the weather! $4

Pre-register at (734) 782-3956 or email kevin.arnold@metroparks.com

www.metroparks.com

Julie Kennedy Carpenter

Community Outreach Interpreter, Southern District

Huron Clinton Metroparks

17845 Savage Rd., Belleville, MI 48111 | (810) 227-2757 ext. 6639