The Lakes Dental Care to host Free Dentistry Day on Sat., Sept. 16

Residents in the Belleville community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at The Lakes Dental Care, 6127 Rawsonville Road, on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Dr. Tracey Smith, Dr. Andrew Atisha and team at The Lakes Dental Care will be improving the oral health of the community as part of Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 108 million Americans are living without dental insurance.

“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” said Dr. Smith. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”

There is increasing evidence that links oral health to overall health and well-being. The signs and symptoms of over 100 medical conditions, including diabetes, HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and oral cancer may first be detected through traditional oral examinations.

“Dental health is a vital part of a person’s overall health,” said Dr. Atisha. “Through this event, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen.”

During Free Dentistry Day, a choice of one free cleaning or extraction, will be provided per patient on Saturday, Sept. 16, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 6127 Rawsonville Road, Suite 118, in Belleville. Dental services will be available to only the first 150 patients. Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call (734) 879-1903 or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org .

“It’s very gratifying to see the impact that events like Free Dentistry Day can have on the life of a person. At the same time we’re changing their life, they’re changing ours,” said Dr. Smith.