SW Wayne regional partnership secures vaccines for seniors

On Wednesday, March 3, 1,000 seniors aged 65+ in the communities of Belleville, Huron Township, Sumpter Township, and Van Buren Township were administered COVID-19 vaccines at Wayne County Community College in Taylor as part of the county’s vaccine program.

An additional vaccine date was secured for Tuesday, March 9, at Wayne County Community College in Taylor from 9 a.m. ot 3:30 p.m. for the region’s residents aged 65+. Immediate vaccine appointments are available to seniors that register on a first come, first serve basis.

“Making sure our most vulnerable population has access to the vaccine has been our top priority since the vaccine has become available,” said Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “The regional community partnership in collaboration with the county was crucial in us securing doses for our senior population.

“It was a seamless operation,” he said. “One thousand senior registered over the weekend.”

A simple registration form for eligible persons in the regional communities is available at the township’s new website at vanburen-mi.org . The township is encouraging online registration to prevent overwhelming its phone systems.

Additional eligible persons include spouses or caregivers of seniors over the age of 65 (only one per person). Individuals that had a flu shot, shingles shot or any other vaccine in the past 14 days are not eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Another way to register is at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1vPcVlIc8G5yUIhKtLGeuFTOhbl5SYl27ts520kRXR0M/edit

Those wishing vaccines must be pre-registered and there are no walk-ins.

Belleville residents who are not able to register online, may call (734) 697-9323 for assistance.

Sumpter Township residents who are not able to register online, may call (734) 461-9373 for assistance.