Sumpter voters choose Bednark, Hurst, Price

Sumpter Township voters turned out in Tuesday’s primary election to select Democrat candidates Ken Bednark for treasurer, Esther Hurst for clerk, and Jennifer Price for the trustee position. Only Price will face opposition in the November general election.

Bednark unseated appointed Treasurer Peggy Morgan. Unofficial final votes were:

• Kenneth Bednark – 619

• Peggy Morgan – 438

• Ronald Barrington Robinson – 151

Appointed Clerk Esther Hurst held on to her position with unofficial votes of:

• Esther Hurst – 550

• Sheena Barnes – 402

• Toni Clark – 244

Trustee candidate Jennifer Price was on the ballot, but later withdrew her name from the running. She won, anyway, with no campaigning at all.

She will be faced with opposition on the Nov. 6 ballot by Republican Tim Rush and Andrew Slovik, who has no party affiliation.

Votes for trustee were:

• Jennifer Price – 390

• Antoine Jordan – 337

• Jay W. Bardell, II – 256

• Kit Denice Dewyer – 96

In Van Buren Township, 6,420 of the 22,679 registered voters cast ballots for a 28.31% turnout. In Sumpter Township there were 1,511 ballots cast out of 7,142 registered voters for a 21.16% turnout. There are 3,176 registered voters in the City of Belleville and 812 cast ballots, making a 25.56% turnout.

Statewide Democrat Gretchen Whitmer won her party’s nomination for governor and she will face Republican candidate Bill Schuette in November.