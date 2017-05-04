Sumpter Twp. Police arrest four in home invasion

On Saturday, April 29, at about 3:40 p.m., officers from the Sumpter Township

Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 27000 block of Sumpter Road on report of a home invasion with a shot fired at the homeowner.

According to a news release by Sumpter Police Chief Eric Luke, the following was reported.

When the police officers got to the home, the female homeowner/victim explained that she arrived home to find an unrecognized vehicle parked in her driveway. As she approached closer she observed three subjects wearing masks exit her front door. The three got into the vehicle, driven by a fourth subject, and began fleeing towards the roadway.

As the vehicle passed the victim’s position she observed a handgun pointed at her through the open rear window and she was fired upon. The vehicle continued fleeing, heading southbound on Sumpter Road.

The information was broadcast over the police radio and several minutes later the vehicle was observed by a Huron Township officer and subsequently stopped on I-275 in Monroe County. All four occupants were arrested and several items inside the vehicle were identified as stolen from the victim’s residence.

Officers also found a .45 caliber handgun, which had been reported stolen from a residence in the 47000 block of Wear Road on Thursday, April 27. During a search of the vehicle, a spent .45 caliber cartridge was found, giving credence to the victim’s report of being fired upon.

The case was presented to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Officer and charges were issued on three of the suspects, as the fourth was a 15-year-old juvenile and was petitioned to the juvenile court system. The three adult suspects were arraigned May 1, in the 34th District Court on the following charges:

Deantwuan Rayshawn Woods, 20, of Ypsilanti has been charged with assault with intent to murder, home invasion – first degree, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), weapons-firearms-discharge from vehicle, and weapons-felony firearm (five counts).

Armani Lavel Chivas Karo and Jamelle Johnathon Devon Belton, both age 18 of Ypsilanti, has each been charged with home invasion-first degree.

Probable cause conferences for the three are scheduled for May 10 at 34th District Court, with the preliminary exams set for May 17. They were being held on bond in the Wayne County Jail.