Sumpter Twp. hasn’t granted marijuana grow permit to Nelson Po

Nelson Po, of Sumpter Township, was not granted a marijuana grow permit by Sumpter Township on July 28 after paying a $1,000 permit fee, as reported in last week’s paper.

Sumpter Police Chief Eric Luke said although the township Treasurer’s Office accepted the application fee, that is only the first step in the process.

“That does not constitute an approval and he is not licensed as of today [Aug. 3],” Chief Luke said.

“The fact that we’re processing his application and working through getting clarification on several issues is newsworthy enough for another story,” Chief Luke said.

He emphasized Po has not been licensed by Sumpter Township as a Medical Marijuana Caregiver.

“He has simply reapplied and that is all,” Chief Luke said. “We have a process to follow, the same for all applicants.

“As for Mr. Po specifically, in addition to the normal areas we have to cover in our licensing process, we are currently attempting to determine the cause of the discrepancy between the crime it appears he pled guilty to in front of Judge Callahan on June 26 (giving a factual basis for on the record and accepted by the judge, per the transcript), and what the paperwork now shows as the crime he was actually sentenced for by Judge Boykin on July 17.”

“There is also the issue of the 2015 Deferred Prosecutorial Agreement (no growing until 2018) that we’re waiting for clarification on,” Chief Luke said.