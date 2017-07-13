Sumpter Twp. cancels Aug. 8 meeting because of Huron School election

The Aug. 8 meeting of the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees has been cancelled because two precincts will be taking part in a Huron Township School millage election.

At Tuesday’s regular meeting, the board unanimously approved the cancellation.

In other business at the 18-minute, July 11 meeting, the board:

• Approved a new two-year lease with Wayne County for use of a room at the community center to provide WIC program services at the same fee of $500 per month for expenses;

• Learned the township has received a $3,366 rebate from DTE for changing all its street lights to LED;

• Reminded all that the Family Fun Day is this Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at Graham Park; and

• Heard Mary Ban ask about the recent paving of a small portion of Bemis, east of Sumpter Road. Trustee Matthew Oddy said he has been reaching out to the county to find out what the plan is, but has had no responses from engineers.