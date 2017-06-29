Sumpter Township thanks Ace Hardware for buckets, dowels

At the June 27 meeting of the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, Virginia Belinski thanked Ace Hardware for all the equipment to introduce cardio-drumming to the senior citizens.

Belinksi, who teaches the cardio-drumming from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. on Thursdays at the Sumpter Senior Center, said Ace donated five-gallon buckets and dowels for the exercise program targeted at senior citizens.

“I want to make sure Ace gets the credit for donating our equipment,” Belinski said.

She said 15 has been her biggest class so far, but three to four joined the senior center to attend the class which is free to members.

Belinksi said the workout is so vigorous, with the beating on the buckets with the dowels, that afterwards almost everyone goes home and takes a nap.

Belinski said other cardio-drumming programs have more sophisticated equipment, but the buckets and dowels work for Sumpter seniors.