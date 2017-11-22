0

News

Sumpter Township honors employees at Oct. 24 meeting

At its Oct. 24 meeting, the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees honored Johnny Krushlin for 30 years of service in the township Water Department, as well as 32 years as a fire fighter.

The board also honored James Cayce for 20 years of service in the police department and the following fire fighters: Richard Brown, 32 years; Timothy Armstrong, 19 years; Don LaPorte, 11 years; and Eric Long, four years. Supervisor John Morgan said starting with these honors, from here on in the board would like to recognize employees and their years of service.

— Rosemary K. Otzman

Independent Editor

