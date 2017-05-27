Sumpter Township Country Fest Parade winners announced

The following won trophies in Saturday’s Sumpter Country Fest Parade:
• Best Float – Southwestern Wayne County Democratic Club
• Best Children’s Group
1st place — Boy Scout Troop #793, St. Anthony Catholic Church
2nd place – Cub Scouts, St. Anthony Catholic Church
• Best Community Organization
1st place – Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue
2nd place – Belleville Area District Library
• Best Antique Vehicle
1st place – Don Renton and his homemade replica of a 1905 Reo
2nd place – Andrew Nagy with his 1939 Allis Chalmers tractor
• Best Equine Entry – Dogs & Suds
• Best Specialty Group – Greca Choi Kwang-Do
• Best in Show – Greca Choi Kwang-Do
• Best in Theme – Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue
