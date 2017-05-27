Sumpter Township Country Fest Parade winners announced

The following won trophies in Saturday’s Sumpter Country Fest Parade:

• Best Float – Southwestern Wayne County Democratic Club

• Best Children’s Group

1st place — Boy Scout Troop #793, St. Anthony Catholic Church

2nd place – Cub Scouts, St. Anthony Catholic Church

• Best Community Organization

1st place – Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue

2nd place – Belleville Area District Library

• Best Antique Vehicle

1st place – Don Renton and his homemade replica of a 1905 Reo

2nd place – Andrew Nagy with his 1939 Allis Chalmers tractor

• Best Equine Entry – Dogs & Suds

• Best Specialty Group – Greca Choi Kwang-Do

• Best in Show – Greca Choi Kwang-Do

• Best in Theme – Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue