Sumpter Township board hears proposal for ‘Green Farm’

Leen Kakos planned to give a proposal to the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees at the end of the Jan. 23 meeting during the open-floor part of the session. But, Supervisor John Morgan suggested she speak at the end of the work/study session before the regular meeting began.

Kakos said Sumpter Collective, LLC, has owned 17 acres of Agriculturally zoned property for more than 11 years at 23157 Karr Road in Sumpter. Although she didn’t say “marijuana” and some of the audience members were confused about her subject, that’s what the proposal was about.

Sumpter Collective is interested in setting up the property as a “Green Farm” for cultivation with a state-of-the-art system full of fully enclosed greenhouses. There will be perimeter fencing, advanced security cameras and systems, she said. There also will be a security gate that must be passed to enter the cultivation area. They plan to push the Green Farm back from the frontage of the property by at least three acres to conceal it from public view.

She said having all the greenhouses on one property will help control the “smell” factor in an enclosed area, on large acreage, that is far from people’s homes and the main road.

“We would install commercial-grade air-scrubbers as to ensure that there are no leaks in smell,” she said in the packet of information she distributed to board members. She was accompanied by her attorney Randy Richardville, a former state legislator.

She said the company, Construction Pros, owned by her and her husband Steven Kakos, has been 100% successful in all growing operations that have been built. The construction company builds grow houses for those licensed as caregivers, like he is.

Steven Kakos of Bloomfield Township was quoted in a Nov. 8 Oakland Press article about the state’s first education session in Novi for medical marijuana. Leen Kakos provided copies of that story to members of the township board.

She said the greenhouse setup would have five Class A units in row one, five Class B units in row two, and five Class C units in row three. Placing all of the licensees in the same Green Farm has many benefits and allows the township to keep a closer eye and minimize risks and security issues involving cultivation.

This proposal would put all the marijuana cultivation facilities proposed for Sumpter Township at the marijuana fact finding committee in one location.

Sumpter has yet to decide if it will opt in or out of the Michigan Medical Marijuana Facilities Licensing Act. The subject is expected to be on the Feb. 13 meeting of the township board.

In other business at the Jan. 23 meeting, the board:

• Approved the supervisor’s re-appointments to the Board of Review for Katrina Guisgand, with a term to expire Jan. 1, 2020; Dawn Sliwa and Karen Woodington (alternate), with terms to expire Jan. 1, 2021; and Brenda Bukis, with a term to expire Jan. 1, 2019;

• Approved a resolution to waive the Property Transfer Affidavit late filing fee;

• Approved the 2018 Poverty Exemption guidelines;

• Approved the specialized services operating assistance program third-party contract between SMART and Sumpter Township for the 2018 fiscal year;

• Approved a wage increase for election inspectors to $10 per hour, co-chair to $10.50 per hour, and chair to $11 per hour;

• Approved the second reading and adoption of the ordinance for Large Solar Farms and approved the second reading and adoption of the ordinance for Portable Storage Containers;

• Approved three new Fire Department Standard Operation Guidelines: #100 on how to enter and check information on the new reporting software; #200 is a safety guideline for not riding on the back of a fire apparatus while moving; and #500 outlines the role of an instructor for classes at the fire hall, including pay and materials. More SOGs are coming;

• Heard attorney Rob Young report that the police Command Officers union contract is under negotiation and to expect something back from Republic on extending the trash pickup contract. He said he will bring something back to the board on this. When asked, he said there may be an increase for services;

• Heard Clerk Esther Hurst announce that the annual Black History event is planned for noon on Friday, Feb. 23. Cost is $5. She also announced that smoke detectors are available from the fire department for those with qualifications. She reported in the Wayne County Nutrition Program, Sumpter volunteers delivered more than 480 meals to the homebound in December (in their personal vehicles), more than 350 ate on site, 107 passengers used the transportation service, and more than 100 attended the senior Christmas party;

• Heard Treasurer Peggy Morgan praise the work of Senior Director Maryann Watson for all her work with seniors;

• Heard Mary Ban say she has been told that Comcast is not cablecasting the meetings with clear pictures and clear sound. Deputy Supervisor Karen Armatis insisted the times she has watched the program it’s fine. Ban said for the 7 p.m. or 10 p.m. showings three to four people have told her they are quite dissatisfied. She asked if the township calendar is on cable and Supervisor John Morgan said it is supposed to be on there. Ban does not have cable. Ban also complained about the holes in Sumpter Road between Hull and Bemis roads; and

• Heard Mary Herring say she was passing out pamphlets from Drug Free America and will take some to Owen Intermediate School in Belleville. She also said the township was missing the boat by not having Comcast working right. She said there has been no effort from the township to let people know the Marijuana Fact Finding committee has been meeting and looking for public input. Armatis said she would have Comcast come out to take a look at the system. She said Sumpter’s system is so antiquated that they should look at upgrading. Kathy Paige said a Comcast engineer told her the cable lines are old and have been spliced so long they are failing. She said he told her he has been trying to get permission to work on that.

Absent from the meeting were Trustees Sheena Barnes and Don Swinson.