Sumpter Country Fest announces annual Cutest Baby Contest

The Sumpter Township Parks and Recreation Commission announces its 2017 Cutest Baby Boy and Baby Girl Contest on Memorial Day week end, May 26-29, as part of the annual Sumpter Country Fest.

The contest is open to residents of Sumpter and surrounding communities. Babies from newborn through three years of age are eligible.

To enter a child, submit a picture up to 5×7 inches in size with an application form to Sumpter Township Hall, Attn: Baby Contest, 23480 Sumpter Road, Belleville, MI 48111, (734) 461-6201. Applications are requested as soon as possible, but no later than May 22.

Applications are available at the township hall and at numerous business places throughout the area, including the office of the Belleville-Area Independent, 152 Main St., Suite 9, Belleville 48111.

If you have questions about the contest or would like to have an application form mailed to you, call Virginia Belinski at (734) 461-6630.