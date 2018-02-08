Sumpter committee wraps up study for MMFLA decision

On Jan. 17, at the announced final meeting of the Sumpter Township fact-finding committee to study the new Medical Marijuana Facilities Licensing Act, Judd Road resident Mary Herring passed out pamphlets.

She had a big box of pamphlets she had obtained from Drug Free America and she passed out “The Truth About Marijuana” to everyone who would take one. She said she may take some to Owen Intermediate School in Belleville, as well.

While the first two meetings in January had about 25 people in the audience, this meeting drew 42 and a dozen people spoke at the beginning of the meeting, both for and against the township opting in to MMFLA.

Mary Ban of Lohr Road had turned in a petition signed by 13 people against opting in to MMFLA.

Attorney Randy Richardville of Monroe County again was present for his client Steven Kakos, who already grows in Sumpter. He presented 28 pages of a proposal that he asked not to be made public.

Township Trustee Matthew Oddy, who chaired the committee, said the committee is turning over its work to the township board and so Richardville’s information will go right to the board.

Kurt Nofz of Karr Road said he had been the largest employer Sumpter had and the last time he issued a paycheck was in 2004.

“If you pass this, I’ll support this,” Nofz said. “… I want to get rich again.”

Another speaker said he can’t see how the township is going to control this. He said a marijuana grow on Harris Road became a big problem and there are lots of greenhouses between Judd and Willis, with entry off Willis by a “not legitimate” driveway.

“We don’t need this kind of business in Sumpter Township,” he said.

Karithea Murry Hanible said medical marijuana is here and, “We have no business to speak of in the township. This could be a catalyst.” She said she understands people are buying property in hopes of using it to grow medical marijuana and, “It could be a boost to the township.”

She said she went to a meeting that LARA (Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs) had and learned every plant had its own bar code and inspectors come out. She said they have marijuana at the VA pharmacy in Detroit.

Others also spoke in favor of opting in, but Mary Herring continued her opposition, saying since Trustee Sheena Barnes, who is on the committee, has said she is a grower, her vote on the issue could be a possible conflict of interest.

Attorney Rob Young said that would be for Trustee Barnes to decide. He said you cannot benefit personally from something on which you have a vote, but the board must allow you to recuse yourself. “You have a responsibility to vote,” Young said. “Sheena is a caregiver … She’s not trying to hide that … If she had an interest in a MMFLA license, she would have some soul-searching to do … just the MMA (Medical Marijuana Act) and a card, is not enough to keep her from voting…”

Committee member Ken Bednark suggested having a provisioning center for residents only, but a man from the audience said that would be illegal. The man praised Barnes for her leadership.

Bednark, who was putting together community input, said there were fewer than three dozen opinions from a community with 10,000 residents. He said “opt out” means the status quo.

When Oddy opened the committee up for discussion, Bednark asked Barnes if her presentation in favor of marijuana grows was with facts, rather than opinions and she, in turn, asked if Bednark’s remarks were facts or opinions. The two argued back and forth and Oddy asked Barnes not to cut Bednark off.

At the end of the lively discussion, Young said they need to assemble everything and give it to the township board. Oddy went over what they had and directed board members to turn it over to Deputy Supervisor Karen Armatis so each board member could get a copy.

“You all did a great job and this will all go to the township board,” Young said.

“The board could technically send something back,” Oddy said, noting this could be their last meeting.

Bednark said 63% of the Sumpter residents voted for medical marijuana, as he did.

“While others did vote for this, they don’t want commercial marijuana in this community,” Bednark said of his findings.

Treasurer Peggy Morgan spoke from the audience.

“Ken, I appreciate everyone’s time … My question is if you have 40 letters against this and 20 come to a meeting, given the opportunity, how many said opt in or out? If they were against it, this meeting would have to move to the gym…”

Bednark said that was a valid concern and he’s shocked at the minimum amount of input from both sides, which turns out to be not technically significant.