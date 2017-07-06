Sumpter board approves replacing water meter radio-read equipment

The radio-read equipment installed in 2007 to read water meters in Sumpter Township failed in early June and the township has been using a loaner system from Southfield.

At the June 27 regular meeting of the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, after Treasurer Peggy Morgan explained the problem, the board voted unanimously to spend no more than $7,771 to replace the inoperable radio-read equipment.

The allocation will purchase a MRX90 Data Collection V3, plus Mapping and Mobility Software from Ferguson Water Works.

Absent and excused was Clerk Clarence Hoffman, who hasn’t attended a meeting since April 11.

Treasurer Morgan, who is board liaison to the water department, said the old unit cannot be repaired because its software is outdated.

She said there are eight reading ledgers and a ledger is read every three months.

Treasurer Morgan said trucks drive the ledger route and bring back information on memory sticks to the data collection unit until all the ledgers are read. This is uploaded to the equipment at township hall where the bills are generated.

When asked about the problems with the post office not delivering water bills on time or not delivering them at all, Deputy Supervisor/Treasurer Karen Armatis said the recent problem is the second time in two years.

She said after the township residents read the recent letter in the Independent from the township about the water bills not being delivered on time, the township got many phone calls from people who didn’t get their bills and wanted their late charges removed.

“It’s not just the water bills. It’s other bills people get by mail, too,” said Treasurer Morgan, referring to the problems with post office delivery.

“It costs the township and individuals money and time,” said Trustee Matthew Oddy. “We can’t collect the proper fees and it costs residents having to come down here and get another copy of their bills.”

Armatis said the township still has to pay for the water whether the residents are paying or not.

Board members encouraged township residents to share their concerns on delivery with the post office.

In other business at the 22-minute regular meeting, the board:

• Held a moment of silence in memory of township resident Walter Krakowiak, who died at the age of 101 ½;

• Heard Trustee Oddy say the public hearing on Abraham’s request for multiple kinds of property use was tabled for more information and will be resumed at the July 13 planning commission meeting. He said at that meeting the commission also will be considering recommending a repeal of an outdated marijuana caregiver dispensary zoning ordinance;

• Approved Treasurer Morgan’s request for a new procedure for the four men in the water department who get their boots from Red Wing. She wished to have arrangements made so the $200 each that is paid by the township for the boots would be paid directly to Red Wing and the employees would pay the rest out of their own pockets – or some other similar procedure be instated;

• Heard Mary Sherwood ask that the board or planning commission look into tiny houses, which have a lot of interest for people. She proposed the 200-400-square-foot homes be allowed in the township. “A lot of places are changing the rules because that’s what people want,” Sherwood said, adding, “I’d like one myself.” Trustee Oddy said at last year’s Michigan Township Association meeting, they were told many are putting such an ordinance in place. “We could direct the planning commission and building department to look into that,” Trustee Oddy said;

• Heard Oddy say he talked to Wayne County Commissioner Al Haidous about the poor condition of Bemis Road and then suddenly one side of a quarter mile of eastbound Bemis was paved, near Sumpter Road, and then the other side of that quarter-mile was paved. Trustee Oddy said he would like to know if it is just a quarter-mile they are getting or if the paving will keep on going down the road. He said he’s trying to get an answer; and

• Went into closed-door session for an update on the pending litigation of Nelson Po vs. Sumpter Township and Police Detective John Toth. Det. Toth was present for the closed-door meeting.