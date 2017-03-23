State Rep. Kristy Pagan reintroduces bill to ban coal tar sealants in state

State Representative Kristy Pagan, D-Canton, announced that she recently reintroduced legislation to prohibit the use and sale of coal tar-based products in Michigan.

Rep. Pagan explained: “Coal tar sealants, which are commonly used to seal driveways, parking lots and playgrounds, release a class of chemicals called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), some of which are highly toxic and known to cause birth defects and cancer.”

She said many major hardware stores and home-improvement retailers have stopped selling coal tar sealants. The states of Washington and Minnesota have instituted bans on coal tar sealant, as has Washington, D.C.

Municipalities in Texas, Wisconsin, New York, Illinois, and Maryland have also passed local bans on coal tar sealant.

In 2015, the Board of Trustees of Van Buren Township became the first Michigan municipality to pass a ban on the use of coal tar.

“This known carcinogenic material impacts the health of our children, contaminates our streams, and generates hazardous waste in our communities,” Pagan said. “It is time to move on a statewide ban for this toxic product.”

March coffee hour in Belleville

At 10 a.m., Saturday, March 25, Rep. Pagan will be holding the first of two coffee hours for the month of March. This first one will be at the Council Chambers at Belleville City Hall, 6 Main Street.

“I am pleased to share that I will be joined by a special guest, Belleville Mayor Kerreen Conley,” Rep. Pagan said.

Her second coffee hour will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, March 27, at Panera Bread,

41950 Ford Road in Canton.

“I invite you to stop by and share your thoughts and perspectives with me,” Rep. Pagan said. “I appreciate and value the feedback that I receive from my neighbors and my public coffee hours help me better represent our community in the Michigan legislature.”

Rep. Pagan serves the 21st District, which represents Belleville, Van Buren Township and Canton.