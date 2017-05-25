Speed boat crashes into UM rowing crew on Belleville Lake

Van Buren Township Police arrested a suspect shortly after the man allegedly drove his yellow speed boat into a University of Michigan women’s rowing crew boat practicing on Belleville Lake.

Police Chief Jason Wright said at about 5:17 p.m., May 17, VBT emergency dispatch received reports that a yellow speed boat had struck a UM rowing crew boat.

The crew was practicing on the lake. After the boat was struck all nine passengers were thrown into the water and swam 75’ to shore. The rowing crew’s boat was severely damaged and broken into pieces.

The speed boat fled the scene, leaving the women behind in the water. The nine made it to shore where they were assisted by VBT fire fighters and medical personnel. Only one of the passengers reported a minor injury.

Chief Wright said a suspect and a yellow speed boat were located and the operator of the speed boat was arrested by VBT officers for failing to stop at a boat accident.

Chief Wright told Channel 2 News that the driver immediately went to the boat launch and took his boat out of the water, but officers tracked him and his boat trailer down at Huron River Drive and Rawsonville Road.

He was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, ticketed, and posted bond and was to be arraigned.

“Van Buren Public Safety is thankful that our U of M rowing crew is safe,” Chief Wright said.