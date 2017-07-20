Shaylett Stuckey of VBT crowned ‘Queen of Queens’ in New Orleans

Shaylett Stuckey of Van Buren Township was crowned 2017 Queen of Queens on July 8 in New Orleans where she competed against 35 other contestants from the United States and abroad.

In the International Woman Pageant she achieved the highest scores in the combined categories of evening gown, glam wear, and panel interviews.

Stuckey is the former Mrs. Michigan America 2015 and most recently held the title of Classy Mrs. Michigan for Today’s International Woman.

In addition to earning the title of Queen of Queens, she also received the photogenic award and a prize package valued at more than $10,000, including cash and modeling contracts.

Stuckey is publishing her first book next month and will be the cover model for Julimac Magazine’s August edition.

Stuckey holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management and is an entrepreneur and recording artist. Her first solo project “Covered” is available on ITunes.

Married for 23 years with two children, Stuckey involves herself within her community by working with the National Association of Professional Women, eWomen Network, MI Small Business Association, NorthRidge Church, as a PTO president, and as co-director of Belleville’s National Strawberry Festival Queen Pageant.