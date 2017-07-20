Sen. Patrick Colbeck announces bid to be Michigan governor

Michigan Senator Patrick Colbeck, R-Canton and former senator for Belleville, Van Buren and Sumpter, is launching his bid for governor at the Yankee Air Museum at Willow Run Airport on Saturday, July 22.

The Colbeck for Governor Launch Party will be at the museum, 47884 D Street, Van Buren Township. The launch party tent opens at noon and the launch team will get things going at 1 p.m.

The public is invited to meet Sen. Colbeck, get free access to the museum and hear his special guests.

Free tickets are available but limited on Eventbrite.

Supporters from around the state are expected to be on hand rallying behind Colbeck who has represented Michigan’s 7th Senate District since 2010. Before a reorganization of districts, he represented the 6th District.

Sen. Colbeck has a background in aerospace engineering and business and is being promoted as a “rocket scientist.”

The launch will get a special welcome from speakers Thayrone X of WAAM 1600, Rev. Levon Yuille of Joshua’s Trail and Bob Dutko of WMUZ 103.5.

The Yankee Air Museum will be open at 1:30 p.m. for the first 400 Eventbrite ticket holders.

Clint Tarver’s hot dog stand will be on site and available for participants to purchase hot dogs, chips, and soda.

Campaign tees, bumper stickers, and buttons will be available for purchase.

Pre-launch parties have been held this week in Northville and Detroit.