Sen. Hopgood gives away more than 100 free bicycle helmets to kids

On Friday, Sen. Hoon-Yung Hopgood, D–Taylor, hosted his seventh-annual Free Bicycle Helmet Giveaway at the Taylor Farmer’s Market, where more than 100 free bike helmets were given away to children.

From toddlers through teenagers, families from the 6th Senate District and the Downriver area were fitted for the helmets on a first-come, first-serve basis during the event at Heritage Park.

“A properly fitted helmet gives children an important tool in preventing brain injury while riding a bike,” Sen. Hopgood said. “I look forward to this event every year, and am pleased that it was, once again, a great success.”

The Taylor Farmer’s Market provided the necessary space for the event, and Sen. Hopgood also received generous support from several organizations — including the Taylor Conservatory Foundation, Special Tree Rehabilitation System, McKinney and Associates, and Programs to Education All Cyclists (PEAC) — to make the bike helmet giveaway possible.

“I cannot thank our event partners enough for their support to keep the kids in our communities safe,” Sen. Hopgood said.

This was the fourth year that Sen. Hopgood hosted the giveaway at the Taylor Farmer’s Market. The event took place in previous years during the Allen Park Street Fair.

Sen. Hopgood’s district includes Belleville, Van Buren Township and Sumpter Township.