Sen. Gary Peters, Congresswoman Dingell to speak to local Democrats

The Southwestern Wayne Democratic Club announces Salute to Michigan, a “Virtual Happy Hour Club Fundraiser,”

at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, via Zoom. They will be toasting the fabulous Michigan craft beer and wine industries,

while providing a platform for engagement.

Speakers:

Senator Gary Peters

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell

Special Guests:

Michigan Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack

Michigan Supreme Court candidate Elizabeth Welch

For more information: Terree O’Neil Darling (313) 971-5027

terree22@gmail.com or,

Debbie Chamberlain (734) 634-3569 shoesuawbrat@aol.com or, at Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/SouthwesternWayneDems/

Early ticket purchasing is suggested to ensure access:

https://donorbox.org/salute-to-michigan-fundraiser-for-southwestern-wayne-dem-cub