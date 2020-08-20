Sen. Gary Peters, Congresswoman Dingell to speak to local Democrats

The Southwestern Wayne Democratic Club announces Salute to Michigan, a “Virtual Happy Hour Club Fundraiser,”
at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, via Zoom. They will be toasting the fabulous Michigan craft beer and wine industries,
while providing a platform for engagement.
Speakers:
Senator Gary Peters
Congresswoman Debbie Dingell
Special Guests:
Michigan Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack
Michigan Supreme Court candidate Elizabeth Welch
For more information: Terree O’Neil Darling (313) 971-5027
terree22@gmail.com or,
Debbie Chamberlain (734) 634-3569 shoesuawbrat@aol.com or, at Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/SouthwesternWayneDems/
Early ticket purchasing is suggested to ensure access:
https://donorbox.org/salute-to-michigan-fundraiser-for-southwestern-wayne-dem-cub