School Board OKs Supt. Kudlak for another 2 years

After a closed-door session at the end of the meeting on Monday, the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education extended the contract of School Supt. Pete Kudlak for two years, through June 30, 2021.

The board also approved a salary of $140,000 for the 2018-19 school year, up from $132,600 this school year. Nothing else in his contract changed, according to Pam Johnson, assistant to the superintendent.

At its Dec. 11 meeting, the school board gave Supt. Kudlak an evaluation of “effective” in his job performance for the period of July-December 2017.

In other business at Monday’s two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board:

• Approved purchase of 50 laptop computers for administrators from Presidio Networked Solutions Group, LLC, at a cost of $45,850 from the Technology Budget. Sean Garland, Network/IT Director, explained the district has been replacing, out-of-date computers for staff over the last few years and this purchase is to refresh the computers the administrators have that are five to seven years old. He said 39 laptops are for present administrators and counselors, but he asked for up to 50 to cover new hires. Cost is $917 each and includes docking stations so they can be run as desktops or mobile;

• Heard a lengthy update on the district’s strategic plan, presented by Supt. Kudlak, with information given by 11 other district staff members. Then, Kudlak answered many questions that were sent online, mostly from school board members;

• Was honored with certificates and a Recognition Resolution passed by the Wayne County Regional Educational Service Agency Board of Education, which was read by Kudlak. January is School Board Recognition Month;

• Approved the resignations of non-instructional staff members: Gregory Harris from McBride after fewer than two years of service as of Jan. 8; and Robert Krause from Buildings and Grounds after 10 years of service as of Jan. 31;

• Approve the employment of Amanda Kolawole as a paraprofessional in Special Services as of Jan. 8; and Allison Winters and Eric Mitchell as custodians in Buildings and Grounds as of Jan. 3;

• Heard Jane Stalmack and Mary Ellen Vago explain the district’s first Technology Showcase, set for 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Belleville High School’s media room. The public is invited to visit as the students stay on the computers doing their work. There were contests to help promote the showcase and 11th-grader Sierra Gurney won for designing the flyer and she was present to accept her award. Other winners were Christopher Zaharie for poster, Chandler Bradley for program, and Aliyah Meeks for name tag;

• Heard Haggerty Administrator Becky Ross and others present information on the literacy program at the school, with special emphasis on the preschool literacy program;

• Heard parent Angela Mears ask about the future of Haggerty School that had been slated for closure last year, with public opposition and another vote and then had its use extended for a year. It was supposed to be studied by a committee in January 2018. Kudlak said they have decided to keep it open for another year because they don’t have space to move the programs to other buildings. Board Treasurer Susan Featheringill said she had expected Kudlak to announce that at the end of the Haggerty presentation, but he didn’t. She said he told board members in their online updates, but never “said it out loud”;

• Heard Financial Director Shareen Barker announce that earlier that day the district had received a fund transfer of $1,641,728.95 from the state to return to the 782 district employees who had funds withheld July 2010 through September 2012. That withholding had been found to be illegal, so the employees are getting the money back with interest. Barker said 396 staff members are still employed here, six are deceased, 227 are no longer in education. Barker said the district will be sending letters to the current addresses they have asking them to contact the district. The money is being put into a non-interest-bearing account and is expected to be sent to the people by the end of February or beginning of March;

• Heard James Williams announce there will be an online auction of district items on Feb. 20 and a second one in March. He said he will put information on the district website and in the papers;

• Heard Human Resources Director Abdul Madyun say 50 employees signed up for the 10-week weight-loss challenge for a cash prize. He said they are doing percentages, not inches. Madyun also said because of the lack of substitute teachers in the state he is asking to subsidize an effort for better teacher attendance; and

• Heard Kudlak say at the Feb. 12 meeting he will do a presentation on how much it costs to educate a student. He also said three law firms turned in proposals to serve the district. They are in the process of reviewing the documents and there will be interviews and finally the board will vote on it. Kudlak also said he had put in a request for a waiver with the state to be able to start school before Labor Day and got an initial OK. He said they need a meeting to get public thought and a state representative needs to be there as a witness. He’s hoping to get the public thoughts at a special meeting at 6 p.m., Feb 12, but that depends on whether the state representative can attend.