School Board makes cuts in staff, program as budget reductions loom

At its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 26, the Van Buren Public Schools made reductions in staff and programs, and discussed how state cutbacks because of COVID-19 may cut the district’s budget.

The virtual meeting was held via Zoom and board members were advised Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the authorization of remote participation in public meetings and hearings and temporary relief from monthly meeting requirements of school boards to June 30.

He said because of the coronavirus schools have taken a big hit.

“Big companies get bailout and schools get cuts,” Supt. Kudlak said.

“This is our first round of cuts,” Kudlak said, noting they have looked at staffing and student counts.

“Once you get to people, it really impacts people … no easy thing,” he said.

He said by law, you have to lay off first by evaluation and the only thing left is seniority.

He said ineffective teachers go first, but the majority of them are effective. Then, it’s by seniority.

He said the layoffs are by K-6 groups, not by school, so teachers will be moved around to fill the holes.

Kudlak said said 23.5 teachers were recommended to be eliminated, but because of retirements and resignations, there are only 14 being laid off.

Human Resource Director Abdul Madyun said these numbers are based on spring count numbers, the last numbers they have, and there could be more.

“We don’t know the numbers … but we went by the law … It’s not an easy process,” Madyun said.

Kudlak said these cuts will get the district close to where they’ll be putting the budget together. The teachers are the first group and they will be looking at secretaries and other groups.

He said it will be August before they know the cuts per pupil in state aid. If they have to make more cuts, they will figure something else out. He said they are not filling retiree positions.

He said the situation is dynamic and they may have to call people back, as necessary.

Kudlak said the drama program is done at the high school, as is choir. Spanish is gone at the middle school.

“It’s better to have 23.5 more teachers,” Kudlak said. “This is not a good position to be in for anyone.”

When asked if the classrooms would be crowded, Kudlak said they wouldn’t because the district has been able to keep class sizes low and it has been losing students in the last 10 years.

He said they could have 3-5 more in elementary classes and 3-4 more in high school classes. Maybe have 30 in math classes at the high school.

“We were having these discussions before COVID-19,” he said.

Finance Director Sarah Cortese said it is possible they won’t know the numbers from the state until September and it could be a $700 cut per student. Kudlak interjected numbers have been estimated as high at $2,000 per child.

Madyun said, “We could lose 500 kids, 1,000 kids come fall. We could lose a lot.”

“Real learning comes when students are sitting in front of their teachers,” Kudlak said.

After making a statement on how the 14 teachers are appreciated and programs are being cut and they hope to bring them back in the future, board president Amy Pearce made the motion to remove the 14 teachers as of June 30. It was seconded by Kelly Owen and passed unanimously by the board present. Board member Hawkins was absent.

Laid off were: Katelyn Tatom, Melissa Hiuser, Jaclynn Behrendt, Laura Fleming, Amanda Mitchell, Tania Owen, Tiffany Kelly, Larry Koch, Jawana Edwards, Dave Rowell, Michael Schwartz, Mark Scarbourough, Shanna Johnson, and Jennifer Bare.

In other business at the one-hour-and-39-minute meeting the board:

• Approved an amendment to the Sinking Fund Contract with Plante Moran Cresa;

• Accepted the retirements of non-instruction staff members Denise Adkins from Transportation after 11 years of service as of March 30; and Pamela Woodby of BHS after 23 years of service as of June 12;

• Agreed to hold the June 8 board meeting by Zoom, since the governor’s Stay at Home order is through June 12. The June 22 board meeting could be in person and it would be at the high school cafeteria, so there would be a lot of space for social distancing. “I would like to stay virtual through June,” Peace said. Kudlak said the governor gave them the option for virtual meetings until the end of June;

• Heard presentations on educational programs at McBride Middle School and Edgemont Elementary School;

• Heard Cortese announce that food distribution at the high school continues on Tuesdays and Thursdays through June 11. She said they have distributed 17,000 bags of food containing 79,000 meals;

• Heard Kudlak say that graduation has been rescheduled to Aug. 4 at Eastern Michigan University and it will be a regular ceremony. If they don’t allow them to fill up the seats, the district may issue three tickets each to the seniors for their families. He said the senior prom and senior party have been rescheduled and the banners with senior pictures on them are going up in Belleville and the senior awards will be done by Zoom. People on Facebook are sponsoring seniors and bringing baskets to their houses, he said; and

• Also heard Kudlak say he got an email from Ford which asked if the district needed face shields and he sent the email to the district’s nurse. He said then the truck pulled up with 1,000 face shields. He said they would be handy for early elementary phonics.