School board hears report on proposed ROTC-type program

At its May 13 regular meeting, the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education heard a report by Belleville High School Assistant Principal Dan Wright on his proposal for a ROTC-type program for BHS.

He said the district tries to present career track programs for a variety of student interests and this is one area that is lacking.

He said the Navy established the Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NNDCC) in 2011. The program provides schools that do not qualify for a Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) unit with an opportunity to provide a similar program designed to expand students’ opportunities to gain the values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment.

He said this program is modeled after the NJROTC, and even the cadets are referred to as ROTC and the curriculum is the same. The major difference is that the schools are financially responsible for the program. Expenses incurred by the district include instructor salary, uniforms, and daily operational expenses.

Wright said he looked around to find a program for BHS and contacted all the services, with the Navy being the only one showing interest in a program here.

He said the goal is to be ROTC and after some time the Navy would take over paying for one instructor, with the district paying for another instructor. The Navy then would also pay for uniforms.

He said there are about 1,600 students at BHS and if 100 showed interest that would be a good number.

“I feel it’s a program that we need,” Wright said, adding he contacted the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and they are willing to help.

He said this is a four-year curriculum and would be an elective class to start. He said “Naval Science One” is taught the first year. He emphasized it is not a recruiting program.

Wright said this could be a magnet program for BHS since he found not many high schools in Michigan have such programs.

Natalie Pestano, a BHS graduating senior who sits as a student member of the school board, said she is part of the Naval Sea Cadets and there are four students at BHS that participate in this program elsewhere. She said two of them are graduating this month.

Wright said he has identified a Marine who could come to teach. He handed out to board members proposed job descriptions for the teaching position.

Board President Keith Johnston said that when he was at a meeting at Lincoln Park, where they have an ROTC program, the student cadets were in a color guard for the meeting and they were very impressive.

Board member Simone Pinter said she hopes they get the program under way because it teaches “team building, respect, honor – everything to just live life.”

Participants in the program do not have to join the military.

This was an informational presentation only and no action was taken.

In other business at Monday’s meeting, the board:

• Approved the second reading and adoption of board policy updates as recommended by NEOLA, concerning the use of websites, the internet, personal communications devices, and associated topics;

• Heard Trustee Amy Pearce explain more board policy updates proposed in the first reading of policies on public expression by board members, personal use of the media as possible violations of the Open Meetings Act, new policy on social media not being used for board business, and other topics. The second reading of these policies will be held at an upcoming meeting when they will be considered for adoption;

• Adopted the balanced Wayne County RESA budget as presented;

• Heard building presentations by officials from Haggerty, Edgemont, and Rawsonville schools;

• Approved School Supt. Pete Kudlak’s request to continue negotiation on the sale of the vacant West Willow property to a church for $48,000. The board gave him authority to close on the sale after review by the attorney;

• Accepted a check for $27,394 from the Van Buren Public Schools Education Foundation for grants to teachers. The check was presented by foundation president Tab Pinter. Other members of the foundation board of directors are Therese Antonelli, vice president; Steve Quinn, treasurer; and Whitney Beaubien, secretary. Pinter said by giving the grants now the teachers will be able to get the items they need for their classes for use in the fall;

• Learned the winner of the McBride Middle School Color Run T-Shirt Design Contest was Donovan Martin. He was not present to receive his award, but his design will be on the t-shirts worn in this Saturday’s event;

• Approved the resignation of Savage Elementary School teacher Angelique Ledwell-Morrison, after four years of service; the retirement of Rawsonville teacher Toby Fowler after 34 years of service; and the retirement of Owen teacher David Bargardi after 28 years of service;

• Approved the resignation of non-instruction staff member Sylvia Pace at McBride Middle School, after two years of service as of May 3; and the retirement of non-instruction staff member Shirley Scott, after 36 years of service at Rawsonville Elementary School, as of June 14;

• Heard Finance Director Sara Cortese say 25 people applied for the account clerk position and just eight had payroll experience. Two applicants decided not to continue and they did six interviews on Friday and the final four will be interviewed again this week before a decision is made;

• Heard Curriculum Director Jeff Moore announce that the Van Buren Schools will be partnering with Eastern Michigan University in an Early College Alliance, with VBPS being the only district in the program in Wayne County so far. He said the program gives the opportunity to have 62 college credit hours upon graduation from high school;

• Heard Supt. Kudlak announce that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be talking about her budget at 4 p.m., Thursday, May 16, at Canton High School. He also said the governor has signed a Snow-Day Forgiveness law, which means Van Buren Schools could move back to June 13 as the last day of school instead of June 18. He said it is unclear if schools have to reapply for these four days, but he will alert the parents when he finds out; and

• Went into closed-door session to consider potential action on a student’s reinstatement request.