Rep. Dingell announces federal grants for Belleville, Grosse Ile FDs

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, D-MI, announced Feb. 17 that the Belleville and Grosse Ile Fire Departments have received Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program awards from the Department of Homeland Security.

Administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the funding will be used to purchase personal protection equipment and other related supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our nation’s firefighters have answered the call to keep our communities safe day and night throughout this pandemic,” said Congresswoman Dingell.

“As our fire departments in Grosse Ile and Belleville continue to put their lives on the line to protect ours, we must ensure they have the PPE necessary to ensure their safety. I congratulate both departments on earning this federal funding and will continue to support them in any way possible as we combat COVID-19.”