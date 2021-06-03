Rare airplanes to share space with classic cars at Yankee Air Museum

Yankee Air Museum is filling the ramp in front of its Hangar 1 base with a huge display of rare cars and aircraft on Sunday, June 13.

Back from the pandemic pause, the public is encouraged to attend Detroit’s Invitational Wings and Wheels at Historic Willow Run. More than 100 cars and light trucks, built between 1930 and 1969, will be grouped with aircraft representative of their era.

This exclusive show unfolds beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 13, on the west side of Willow Run Airport, Hangar 1, 801 Kirk Profit Dr., Ypsilanti.

“Everyone will enjoy this show,” said Kevin Walsh, President and CEO of Yankee Air Museum. “There are cars and planes coming that are simply legendary, like an immaculate North American F-86 Sabre jet fighter and, imagine seeing this, a General Motors Futurliner, one of only nine in existence.”

Walsh said past Wings and Wheels shows brought out families that love getting up close to airplanes and seeing them parked by cool cars. Walsh focused his efforts on inviting aircraft and said a Douglas AD-1 Skyraider and a Grumman C-1 Trader are just two of the planes that will awe people. The Skyraider is a single seat attack aircraft that can carry a wide variety of munitions. The C-1 Trader is a twin engine Carrier Onboard Delivery (COD) cargo plane that provided logistical support to aircraft carriers.

“The Darrin Packard is our poster car,” said Peter Deloof, Wings and Wheels event chairperson. “Now, that is a serious car. I have seen it and I want to see it again. And the Darrin is just the beginning.”

Deloof said the Wings and Wheels committee has secured car appearances from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, Ypsilanti Automotive Heritage Museum, GM Heritage Center, Stellantis/Chrysler, the Nicola Bulgari Car Collection and from many other private owners.

“We looked for the rare cars and we found them,” said Deloof. “We even expect a 1932 Ford Model A fuel truck, in Standard Oil livery. People attending the show will be surprised and amazed.”

Deloof explained the layout of the show allows people to get close to the cars and planes, get great photos and chat up the owners. He said “proof-of-fun” are the countless photos posted on social media from prior events. Coffee and food trucks will be on site for people to purchase refreshments.

The public is welcome. Classic cars and aircraft appear by invitation only. Tickets are available now at https://yankeeairmuseum.org/class/wings_wheels_event/