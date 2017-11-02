Railroad crossing closed on Savage Road for week of Oct. 30-Nov. 3 — or longer

Norfolk Southern Railroad was to perform crossing repairs on its railroad track across Savage Road in the City of Belleville and the crossing was to be closed for a week.

Work was scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 30, and end on Friday, Nov. 3, but could take longer. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and detour by way of East Huron River Drive.

The public can contact the Wayne County Roads Division at 888-ROADCREW.