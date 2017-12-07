Pop-up Shop set at Chamber of Commerce for Thursday, Dec. 7

As part of the Ladies Shopping Night in Downtown Belleville on Thursday, Dec. 7, the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Pop-up Shop with local artwork and other items from 6 to 9 p.m.

Local artists and vendors will be selling everything from brightly colored snakes and reptiles to afghans, note cards, hand-woven baskets, beaded jewelry, repurposed vintage goods, clothing, accessories, and merchandise from the Belleville Area Museum. Light refreshments will be served.

On hand with their work will be Jean Morris, Debbie Juriga, Tim Marsh, Kelly Skinner, and Nancy Cooper.

The Chamber is located at 248 Main Street, Belleville.