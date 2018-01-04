Po attorney Ron Ruark comments on report given by Sumpter attorney

At its Dec. 12 meeting, the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees and members of the audience got a glowing report from Sumpter attorney Rob Young on the conclusion of the litigation with Sumpter residents Clarita and Nelson Po.

Ron Ruark, who one of was the Po’s attorneys, said Young’s report was pretty factually accurate, but his conclusions are all wrong.

“We began the case with about $1.1 million in assets,” Ruark said. “Nelson is getting everything back except approximately $230,000 or one-half of what’s left in the bank.”

Ruark said the police department brought several lawsuits upon itself.

“Had they acted with any competence at all, it all could’ve been avoided,” Ruark said Friday. “The insurance company for the township paid the Po’s $8,000+ for every day they kept them in prison. Evidence may be missing; we’ll find out in a couple of weeks. That aspect of the case is not yet over.

“Sumpter Township took pictures and then denied they existed,” Ruark said. Attorney Scott Ruark presented the evidence to the Independent supporting that charge.

If John Toth experienced anxiety over the case, he brought it upon himself,” Ruark said, referring to Young’s comments.

“Sumpter Township wanted to shut Nelson down. They failed. Sumpter Township wanted to convict him of a felony. They failed. There’s no such thing as a ‘high misdemeanor.’ It doesn’t exist,” referring to Young’s use of the term. “It’s the kind of thing someone says to justify why there’s no felony conviction, which is what Sumpter wanted.

“Donald Swinson wanted to prevent Nelson from growing. He failed. In fact, his father has been prosecuted in felony court, and is being sued in civil court. His granddaughter is about to be sued. Pulling guns on innocent people appears to be in the Swinson DNA.

“How anyone can call this a success for Sumpter is stupifying. Nelson will receive 85% of his assets back — according to the settlement put on the record — and he can still grow medical marijuana. And Sumpter is legally obligated to actively help him!

“A Sumpter trustee had Nelson Po prosecuted in criminal court for allegedly disturbing a worker. He clearly used the case for political advantage. Not one juror believed him. I cannot believe Sumpter Township continues to elect people like Donald Swinson, who engineered the prosecution of a Sumpter Township citizen for his own political advantage. It was a shameful performance…

“This could have been handled much more effectively, without all of the negative consequences for the Township of Sumpter. They could’ve turned this to their advantage. They failed.

“Sumpter Township actually sold 200 pounds of marijuana to Nelson for $40,000. There is documentary proof of this transaction. As far as I know, the Sumpter Police Department was never held accountable for this transaction. They’re arresting people and putting them in jail for doing the exact same thing they’re doing.”

Ruark said the current Sumpter Police Department is harassing innocent citizens.

“If the good people of Sumpter continue to tolerate this subsidence level of police conduct, they will continue to get what they deserve,” he said.