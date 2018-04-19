Phyllis Guerra wins Viewers Choice Award at Quilt Show

Phyllis Guerra, a member of the Western Wayne Quilters Guild, won the first-place Viewers Choice award in this year’s quilt show at the Belleville Area Museum. Her quilt was “Sun Bonnet Sue through the Year.”

Susan Czaplicki of Belleville won the gift basket. This year more than 300 visitors came to the museum during the month of March when the quilt show was on.

A Disney Princess quilt made by Wendy Gladhill and quilted by Bob Green, was sold with all of the proceeds going to the museum. Chairing the quilt show were Roxann Baker and Bob Green of the Quilt Guild.