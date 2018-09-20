Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle S. I-94 Service Dr.

A 49-year-old Van Buren Township resident was struck by a motor vehicle on the S. I-94 Service Drive at about 9 p.m., Sept. 7.

VBT Police Lt. Ken Floro said the man was transported to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital by Huron Valley Ambulance and pronounced dead.

Lt. Floro said the VBT Public Safety Department and HVA were dispatched to the scene of a reported motor vehicle-pedestrian accident on the S. I-94 Service Drive near Rawsonville Road.

The pedestrian was walking eastbound on the Service Drive when he was struck by a motor vehicle also traveling eastbound on the Service Drive. The motor vehicle was being driven by an 89-year-old VBT resident.

The VBT Accident Investigation Team was dispatched to the scene to conduct the investigation and collect physical evidence.

The accident remains under investigation and speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the accident, Lt. Floro said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Detective Dale Harrison or Lt. Floro at (734) 699-8930.