Online Court Watching: District Court judges meet with defendants, attorneys via Zoom

The probable cause conference for Maurice Schropshire, 25, of Van Buren Township, was adjourned until July 1 to give attorney Daniel Waszak of Neighborhood Defender Service, who was just appointed, time to get the discovery available in the case from VBT Police.

Schropshire is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence on April 6 in VBT. He is free on $10,000

He was before 34th District Court Judge Tina Brooks Green on June 3 via Zoom technology and Judge Green adjourned the case.

Rebecca Nicole Rose

Rebecca Nicole Rose, 36, of Van Buren Township, was unable to be present by Zoom before Judge Green for her probable cause conference on June 3 and it was adjourned until June 24. She is charged with assault to do great physical harm less than murder, assault on a police officer, and domestic violence in VBT on April 25. She is being represented by Cait DeMott Grady from the Neighborhood Defenders Service. Rose is free on personal recognizance bond of $10,000.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor M. Bruder said she is working with VBT Detective Dale Harrison who has located body cam and the 911 call in the case and expected to get in-car video. This will be turned over to the prosecutor to share with the defense attorney.

Brittany Nicole Allen

At the June 3 probable cause conference via Zoom for Brittany Nicole Allen, 23, of Belleville, her defense attorney demanded a live preliminary exam on charges against her. Allen is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and domestic violence in Van Buren Township on May 8. She is free on bond and ordered not to have contact with the victim or an address in the 48600 block of I-94 Service Drive.

Judge Green said that Allen and her attorney could be in the courtroom live, but it is possible police officers won’t be allowed in the courtroom because of their vulnerability of exposure to the coronavirus. The prosecutor possibly will not be allowed in the courtroom, either. Those in the courtroom will wear masks, she said. She said a date for the exam will be determined.

Micaiah Carlin Minor

The probable cause conference on the second-degree murder charge against Michaiah Carlin Minor, 18, of Canton has been set for June 17 before Judge Green.

Several competency exams had been held on Minor and the latest one was stipulated to by the attorneys before Chief Judge Brian Oakley on June 3. Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney is Eric Goze and defense attorney is David Cripps.

Minor is charged in the death of John Robert McElreath, 64, on May 7, 2019. McElreath died from injuries in an auto crash at the corner of Ecorse and Belleville roads in Van Buren Township.

It is alleged that Minor, an unlicensed driver, was driving southbound on Belleville Road at a high rate of speed, when he disregarded a red light at Ecorse, crossed over the double-yellow line and drove into northbound traffic, striking the victim in his car.

Norman Ladale Johnson

The probable cause conference for the four felony charges against Norman Ladale Johnson, 31, of Willis was adjourned until June 17 by Judge Oakley during a Zoom court session on June 3.

Johnson is accused of attacking a 26-year-old Sumpter Township resident with a tire iron at the man’s home in the 23000 block of Elwell Road on May 16.

Johnson is charged with assault with intent to murder, home invasion first degree, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

He was jailed after cash bond was set at $50,000. Police said Johnson forced entry into the home occupied by a person he knew and hit the victim around the head and torso with the tire iron. The victim tried to get away and Johnson continued to attack him, but eventually the victim was able to call 911.

Johnson was present before Judge Oakley from the Wayne County Jail via Zoom. Judge Oakley changed the $50,000 cash/surety bond to allow 10%. If Johnson is released, there would be no contact with the victim and he would wear a GPS tether for home or work only. Also, there is to be no use of mood-altering substances without a doctor’s prescription.

Dominick Robert Anderson

Dominick Robert Anderson, 23, of Sumpter Township was arraigned by video and Zoom from the Huron Township jail on June 5 by Judge Oakley.

Anderson is charged with five felony counts of criminal sexual conduct (person aged 13-15) on Nov. 26, 2019 in Sumpter Township.

His defense attorney Murray Duncan said his client turned himself in and has been cooperative with police. He lives with his mother and stepfather and he was set to start a new job at the Ford Rawsonville plant when COVID-19 happened. The complaining witness is from Ohio and the defendant knew her a short time, Duncan said.

Judge Oakley scheduled the probable cause conference for June 24 and set bond at $10,000/10%. Anderson was to have no contact with the complaining witness.

Anderson also was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of retail fraud in Van Buren Township on Oct. 30, 2019 and personal bond was set at $1,000. Before setting the pretrial date on that charge, Judge Oakley directed Duncan to contact the prosecutor to see if this lesser charge can be resolved.