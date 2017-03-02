Nine Belleville students named to dean’s list at Western Michigan University

The following students from Belleville have been named to the dean’s list at Western Michigan University for the Fall 2016 semester:
• Corey Kalitta, studying Aviation Management and Operations in the College of Aviation;
• Zachary Lazar, studying Aviation Flight Science in the College of Aviation;
• Samantha Mall, studying Child and Family Development in the College of Education and Human Development;
• Brandon Buntine with an undecided major in Pre-Business in the Haworth College of Business;
• Dustan Muir, studying Advertising and Promotion in the Haworth College of Business;
• Theodore Rouster, studying Integrated Supply Management in the Haworth College of Business;
• Lena Bobo, studying Pre-Nursing in the College of Health and Human Services;
• Anna Carlson, studying Nursing in the College of Health and Human Services; and
• Amanda Kuszak, studying Pre-Social Work in the College of Health and Human Services.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average (on a scale of 4.0 being all A’s) in at least 12 hours of graded class work.
The following students from Belleville have been named to the dean’s list at Western Michigan University for the Fall 2016 semester: