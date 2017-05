New BHS Distinguished Graduates honored at dinner

Belleville High School’s 2017 Distinguished Graduates were honored with a dinner served in their honor at BHS on April 28. Honored were Bernard Hovey, class of 1965, and Jill Devers, class of 1982. Sharry Budd was present to accept the posthumous honor for her husband, the late Bill Budd, class of 1960. Myra MacPherson, class of 1952, who was to be honored had to send her regrets because of health concerns.