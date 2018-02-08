Myles White earns full scholarship to MSU after work as a caddy

Myles White of Belleville is one of 25 Michigan high school seniors who have been awarded the Evans Scholarship, a full, four-year housing and tuition college grant offered to golf caddies. The final selection interview was held at Country Club of Detroit in Grosse Pointe Farms on Jan. 4.

Each caddie has a unique story to tell, reflecting the scholarship’s four selection criteria: a strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need, and outstanding character. They will begin college in the fall, with recipients awarded to either the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor or Michigan State University in East Lansing. The scholarship is valued at more than $100,000 over four years.

Myles White, who is home-schooled, is a caddy at Red Run Golf Course in Royal Oak. He will be attending Michigan State University.

“Each of these deserving Evans Scholars epitomizes what our program has been about since its creation in 1930,” said Western Golf Association chairman Frank Morley. “Their dedication, hard work and sacrifice is humbling, and we are honored to be able to help them pursue their dreams.”

The Country Club of Detroit selection meeting was the seventh of more than 20 such meetings the Evans Scholars Foundation will hold across the country through the spring. When the 2017-18 selection meeting process is completed by April, an estimated 275 caddies are expected to be awarded the Evans Scholarship.

The Western Golf Association, headquartered in Golf, IL, has supported the Chick Evans Scholarship Program through the Evans Scholars Foundation since 1930. One of golf’s favorite charities, it is the nation’s largest scholarship program for caddies.

Currently, a record 965 caddies are enrolled in 19 universities across the nation as Evans Scholars, and more than 10,600 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr.

“These young men and women have worked tirelessly to earn this life-changing opportunity,” said John Kaczkowski, WGA president and CEO. “They have shown excellence in the classroom and in their communities, as well as on the golf course. We welcome them to the Evans Scholars family.”

Scholarship funds come mostly from contributions by 33,000 golfers across the country, who are members of the Evans Scholars Par Club program. Evans Scholars Alumni donate more than $10 million annually, and all proceeds from the BMW Championship, the third of four PGA TOUR Playoff events in the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup competition, are donated to the Evans Scholars Foundation.