Motorcyclist killed in crash at S. I-94 Service Dr./Belleville Rd.

At about 8:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 30, a motorcycle and a car collided in the middle of the intersection at Belleville Road and the I-94 Service Dr.

The motorcyclist, identified as Kenneth Pankey, 34, of Van Buren Township, was thrown from the motorcycle, suffering fatal injuries.

Police say the motorcycle was on Belleville Road traveling to I-94 and the car was turning on the North Service Drive.

Van Buren Township Police Chief Jason Wright said the car and motorcycle were in the middle of the intersection as the light was changing. He said no fault has been determined and no ticket issued.

Belleville Road was closed down for several hours Saturday morning while the accident investigation proceeded.