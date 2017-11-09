Michigan Clerks elect VBT Clerk Wright as IIMC Region V Director

In September, the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks held an election to select the candidate who will represent Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and Kentucky as the Region V Director for the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.

Three candidates competed for the position and after all the votes were counted Van Buren Township Clerk Leon Wright came out the winner.

As the IIMC Region V Director he will serve on the governing board. He will be called upon to shape policies that effect election processes and accessibility and develop strategies to enhance the Clerk profession, service and education, on a global scale.

Clerk Wright will officially take the oath of office in May 2018 and will serve a three-year term.