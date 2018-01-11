Michelle Makin wins $513.59 in Chamber of Commerce car raffle

Michelle Makin of Belleville won $513.59 in cash as the winner in the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce car raffle. Makin’s name was drawn during the Winter Fest activities Dec. 2.

Paul Henning, Chamber executive director, said when enough tickets weren’t sold to offer a leased car as the grand prize, it reverted to a 50/50 raffle.

Atchinson Ford had offered a two-year lease on a Ford Fusion that was parked in front of the Chamber of Commerce office for months.