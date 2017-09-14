Michael Doyle wins million-dollar Powerball prize in Belleville

Michael Doyle of Belleville is $1 million richer after winning the Powerball prize in the Michigan Lottery on Sept. 2.

He matched the five white balls drawn – 06-21-41-52-62.

Doyle bought his winning ticket at the Belleville Fuel Mart, at the corner of Main and Fifth streets in downtown Belleville.

“I made my normal stop on Friday to get my Lottery tickets for the weekend,” Doyle said. “I asked the clerk for five Mega Millions Easy Picks and four Powerball Easy Picks, put the tickets in my wallet and didn’t think about them again.

“The next day, I stopped to get gas on my way to a friend’s house and when I opened my wallet to pay for the gas my Lottery tickets fell out. That’s when I saw I had Lotto 47 tickets instead of Powerball. So, I asked the clerk at the gas station for four Powerball Easy Picks.”

And, that was all it took.

On Tuesday [Sept. 5], I heard on the news that someone had won $1 million with a ticket bought in Belleville,” said Doyle. “I immediately checked my tickets and have been happy and nervous ever since I realized I was the winner because $1 million is so much money!”

The 58-year-old man says he plans to buy a new vehicle and use the rest of the money to retire.

“For all of the times we’ve said: ‘We wish we could,’ but didn’t have the money, now we can,” he said.

News release from

Michigan Lottery Commission