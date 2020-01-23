Metroparks offer new Pass Trade Up Program to get 2020 annual pass

This year, the Huron-Clinton Metroparks have launched a new Pass Trade Up Program allowing you to trade in your daily park passes for discounts off your 2020 Annual Pass.

Here is how it works: Now through July 31 you can keep your daily pass(es) and use them to trade up to an annual pass. That means, you can present your $10 daily pass(es) for a full-face value discount off an annual pass. Two daily passes get you twice the discount. Three get you three times the discount. And four, you got it, means you can trade up for a regular annual pass at no cost.

This is the perfect program if you are a first-time visitor to a Metropark and you want to try it before you commit to an annual pass. Director at the Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority, Amy McMillan said, “Our new Trade Up program really gives anyone the opportunity to come out to a Metropark and experience all the amazing things there are to do.

“Come out and enjoy a stroll on the trails, visit a Farm or Nature Center, sled down a hill, bike through some great scenery or — once it’s warm — hit the beach. We know once you’ve had a chance to try a Metropark, you will want to experience them all year long.”

Daily passes can be traded up to a vehicle annual pass, boat annual pass or a vehicle/boat combo pass. The program allows for no more than four daily passes from separate visits to be traded up, and you can find all the details on the website at metroparks.com .