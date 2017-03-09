Menard set to start site work mid-March, open new store in February

Menard hopes to get started on site work on its new home-improvement store in mid-March, to get really underway with construction in June, and open its new store in February 2018.

Nick Brenner, corporation counsel for Menard, Inc., was at the Feb. 22 meeting of the Van Buren Township Planning Commission to represent the company which was seeking renewed approval of its plans that had expired since their first approval in February 2015.

Commission chairwoman Carol Thompson stated to Brenner, “You’re here not because you’re asking for anything new. Your plans reached their shelf life and you are here to renew everything.”

Menard had a representative at the Feb. 14 VBT Board of Zoning Appeals meeting where all its previously granted variances were renewed. While the planning commission usually waits until another meeting to vote on a request, this time members approved the special use approval at the same meeting and sent it on to the township board for final approval.

It also approved a tree removal permit and the final site plan.

A public hearing was held on the request for approval of a retail building with outside storage of supplies. This is a special land use in the C-2 district and requires a public hearing.

The woman who owns the residence at 1001 Endicott, to the west of the site, spoke to support the project. She said Menard’s pond will be in her backyard and they have been more than accommodating.

“I am in support of their building,” she said. “They have been willing to work with our community.”

There was no other public comment.

Brenner said the project is on 24.08 acres and contains 162,340 square feet of heated building and 200 square feet of unheated. It will be red brick with tan blocks and a lumberyard.

“This his the most landscaping of any Menard in existence,” Brenner said. He said this was a buffer to keep noise down for the residents. He said the warehouse was cut from the 53,000 square feet, in the original plan, to 46,000 square feet in this plan.

Brenner showed pictures of the Moline and O’Fallen, IL stores that showed little landscaping although they were next to residential areas.

Ron Akers, director of planning and economic development, said Menard has been in discussion with the township to construct a store in the Belleville Road corridor since before 2012.

It most recently obtained final site plan approval from the planning commission in June of 2015 and decided early in 2016 that it would postpone store construction nationally in order to reevaluate the economic condition after the presidential election.

In late 2016, Menard indicated it would resume the construction of the VBT store, which would be located immediately north of Walmart on Belleville Road.

In other business at the Feb. 22 meeting, the commission:

• Approved temporary land use for Phantom of Michigan to sell fireworks from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., for dates in June and July at the Lakewood Shopping Plaza, 2095 Rawsonville Road, for longer than the seven consecutive days allowed in the ordinance; and

• Approved an amendment to the approved Country Walk site plan for revised single-family architectural elevations for Allen Edwin Homes. The unfinished Country Walk subdivision, on the east side of Martinsville Road, north of Savage Road, is the subject of the request. Akers said there are 536 units in the subdivision and there are 236 lots in phases 3 and 4. Gilbert Homes owns 10 of the lots. Bradley Scobel, of Allen Edwin Homes, said they would be constructing almost 200 homes. Commission vice-chairman Donald Boynton left the meeting before the Allen Edwin Homes request was discussed, having asked for recusal because he is president of the homeowners association for phase 3.