MDOT expanding truck parking information system along I-94

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is expanding the Truck Parking Information and Management System (TPIMS) with new parking locations at the I-275 Carleton Rest Area, the I-75 Monroe Welcome Center, and six I-94 rest areas in Richmond, Adair, Belleville, Grass Lake, Chelsea and Sandstone. There also will be nine new signs added to inform drivers of available parking.

TPIMS is a system that assesses truck parking and delivers real-time parking availability information to truck drivers. In 2014, MDOT began the program with nine parking sites along the I-94 corridor in southwest Michigan.

This expansion is part of a federally funded Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant awarded collectively to eight Mid America Association of State Transportation Officials (MAASTO) states: Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

By using TPIMS, drivers can monitor parking availability and make better-informed parking decisions as they near the limit of their federally mandated hours of service. When the system is fully operational in January, drivers will be better able to make routing and parking decisions through parking availability information provided to them through TPIMS-related dynamic messaging signs, mobile device applications, and traveler information websites. More information on the MAASTO program is available online at TrucksParkHere.com .

I-94 in Michigan carries some of the highest commercial volumes in all of the Midwest. Trucks account for approximately 23 to 30% of all traffic in the corridor, making it the highest concentration of commercial vehicles on interstate highways in Michigan. Truck parking is a major safety concern along the I-94 corridor. The goal of TPIMS is to identify available parking and share that information with commercial vehicle operators.